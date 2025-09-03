Fayette County couple arrested after 5 children found in "deplorable living conditions," state police say

A Fayette County couple has been charged after Pennsylvania State Police found five children in "deplorable living conditions" in Redstone Township.

State troopers out of the Belle Vernon barracks have charged 65-year-old James Russell Kahl and 41-year-old Carly Kahl after authorities found the couple's five children living in a home along Willis Avenue with no beds, boarded-up windows, feces on bedroom walls, fleas, limited clothing, and food.

Troopers were originally called to the home on Aug. 8 to assist Fayette County Children and Youth Services after receiving a complaint about the children, all ranging from the age of 5 to 14, living in "deplorable conditions," according to court documents.

Police say the father locked the children's bedroom door from the outside, trapping them in their rooms throughout part of the day and all night long.

The room functioned as a "dungeon," with video cameras hardwired to the father's room, authorities said. Troopers noticed three deadbolt locks on the outside of the door and no door handle, which would have given the children no way to escape.

The children were safely removed from the household and placed into the care of CYS, where they remain.

A search warrant was served on Wednesday, at which point both parents were taken into custody. Troopers recovered a stun gun, a replica pistol, a surveillance camera, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.