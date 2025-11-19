Ja'Marr Chase's 1-game suspension for spitting on Jalen Ramsey upheld

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's 1-game suspension he was dealt for spitting on Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey has been upheld.

Chase had appealed the suspension, which was upheld by hearing officer Jordy Nelson.

With the suspension being upheld, Chase will miss next week's game against the New England Patriots.

As a result, Chase will forfeit his weekly paycheck of $448,333, plus a $58,823 per-game active bonus.

Jalen Ramsey was ejected from Sunday's Steelers-Bengals game after throwing a punch at Chase, who was seen on video spitting at Ramsey. Following Sunday's game, Chase denied the allegations from Ramsey that he was spit on.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase reacts after having his helmet pulled off during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Pittsburgh. AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the spitting incident during his weekly press conference on Tuesday and what his message to Jalen Ramsey was.

"I have no message if someone spits in your face," Tomlin said. "Do what comes natural."

Chase will be eligible to return to the Bengals' active roster on November 24.