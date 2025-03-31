Watch CBS News
Sports

Jake Mangum goes 4 for 4 in second MLB game to help the Rays beat Pirates 6-1 in first night game

/ AP

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: March 30, 2025
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: March 30, 2025 17:56

Jake Mangum got two hits from each side of the plate to finish 4 for 4 in his second major league game, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Monday night in their first game under the lights at Steinbrenner Field.

The Rays had just four players with a four-hit game all of last season.

The 29-year-old Mangum, who made his big league debut on Sunday, got his first career hit in the third inning and then stole his first base. He finished with a double, three singles and two RBIs.

Tampa Bay took control after sending 10 men to the plate in a four-run fourth that Mangum capped with a single up the middle, scoring two.

Mangum also scored from second in the sixth when José Caballero hit a deep shot that went off the glove of right fielder Jack Suwinski.

Four Tampa Bay pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts and no walks. Drew Rasmussen (1-0), coming back from his third elbow procedure, rejoined the starting rotation and allowed two hits in five scoreless innings, while striking out four.

Pittsburgh starter Carmen Mlodzinski (0-1) allowed four runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.

In the fourth, Jonathan Aranda hit his fourth double in four games. Then Christopher Morel singled in Junior Caminero to give the Rays a 1-0 lead.

Kameron Misner's stand-up double made it 2-0 on the Rays' fourth straight. Mangum added a two-run single.

Tampa Bay went 4 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

The teams meet again Tuesday as the Rays continue a season-opening six-game homestand at their temporary ballpark. RHP Shane Baz starts for Tampa Bay. The Pirates had not announced a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.