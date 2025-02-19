Watch CBS News
Jackpot-winning lottery ticket sold in Westmoreland County

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Someone bought a jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $500,000 in Westmoreland County. 

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn in Tuesday's drawing: 11-17-25-26-42. The ticket was sold at PT Pit Stop on Route 130 in Irwin, which will earn a $500 bonus. 

The chance of winning the Cash 5 jackpot prize are about 1 in 962,589, the lottery says. 

The lottery says more than 12,000 other tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket every time. 

The winner of the $500,000 jackpot can only be identified after prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. The winner has one year from the drawing date to claim their prize. Anyone holding a winning ticket should contact their nearest lottery office for instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

To play Cash 5 with Quick Cash, players select five numbers from 1 to 43. Players have to match all five balls drawn to win the jackpot. 

The Pennsylvania Lottery says since it began selling tickets in 1972, it has contributed more than $36 billion to programs that benefit older residents. 

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

