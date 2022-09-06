Jack Henne, longtime operator of Henne Jewelers passes away at 92

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local businessman Jack Henne has died.

His family says he passed away quietly on Monday at the age of 92.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

He ran Henne Jewelers for decades, taking over for his father in the 1970's.

Under his management, the store moved from East Liberty to Shadyside.

He also served as the President of the Shadyside Chamber of Commerce.

He passed on the family business to his children in 1999.