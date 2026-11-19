Jack Ham is returning to the Penn State broadcast booth for the first time since being hospitalized a couple of weeks ago.

"I want to thank everyone for the support, well-wishes, and prayers over the last week and a half," he said in a statement posted to Penn State Football's Facebook page. "I've felt every bit of it, and I'm grateful...I've spent a lot of Saturdays in Beaver Stadium, first on the field and then up in the booth. I'll be back alongside Steve this weekend, and there's nowhere else I'd rather be. See you Saturday. We are!"

The 77-year-old former Steeler and Nittany Lion was hospitalized after he experienced a medical emergency while exiting the team buses before their game against Washington on Nov. 7.

Penn State head coach Matt Campbell said that play-by-play announcer Steve Jones's quick effort helped immensely at the time.

"First of all, I think we should all know Steve Jones and the heroic effort that he did for one of his, man, somebody he loves dearly, and if it's not for Steve and what he did, I don't know if we would have as good news as we do right now," Campbell said at the time.

Ham was hospitalized in stable condition.

Penn State will take on Rutgers this Saturday at Beaver Stadium at 3:30 p.m.