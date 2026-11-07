Former Steelers, Penn State linebacker Jack Ham hospitalized after medical emergency

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State linebacker Jack Ham was hospitalized Saturday following a medical emergency, according to a statement from Penn State's athletics department.

Team officials said Ham was transported to the University of Washington Medical Center, where he is being treated.

Ham, 77, currently serves as an analyst on Penn State football radio broadcasts.

A native of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Ham played at Penn State from 1968 through 1970, and earned Consensus All-American honors in 1970.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Ham in the second round of the 1971 NFL draft. Ham was a six-time first-team All-Pro and four-time Super Bowl champion on the Steelers' "Steel Curtain" defense during the 1970s. He spent his entire 12-year NFL career in Pittsburgh.

He finished his NFL career with 32 interceptions and 25½ sacks, though the NFL did not officially count sacks as a statistic until 1982.

Ham was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988, the College Football Hall of Fame in 1990 and the Steelers Hall of Honor.