J.J. Watt, Mike Tomlin set up visit to Steelers training facility

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's no secret that the Steelers love siblings -- and now, one of the most famous brothers could be visiting the Steelers training facility.

The recently retired J.J. Watt is planning to make a trip to Pittsburgh.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin tweeted a video explaining why the team likes brothers so much, and referenced drafting T.J. because of how successful J.J. was.

Much love…More ball.



Talking siblings today.



Check out the full video on my IG: https://t.co/Ftl2kQeYOV pic.twitter.com/IQ2VVajiGp — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) May 4, 2023

J.J. replied, sharing his admiration for the coach and added that he wanted to visit.

incredible coach & incredible man.



There’s a reason your players would run thru a brick wall for you.



Been a pleasure hearing Derek & TJ share stories about you and your leadership.



Hope to come visit sometime if you’ll have me.#TheStandardIsTheStandard — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 5, 2023

Tomlin gladly extended an invitation.

Would love to have you come to the facility. You are welcome anytime. — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) May 5, 2023

It's unclear when Watt may visit the facility.