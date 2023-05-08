Watch CBS News
J.J. Watt, Mike Tomlin set up visit to Steelers training facility

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's no secret that the Steelers love siblings -- and now, one of the most famous brothers could be visiting the Steelers training facility.

The recently retired J.J. Watt is planning to make a trip to Pittsburgh.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin tweeted a video explaining why the team likes brothers so much, and referenced drafting T.J. because of how successful J.J. was.

J.J. replied, sharing his admiration for the coach and added that he wanted to visit.

Tomlin gladly extended an invitation. 

It's unclear when Watt may visit the facility. 

