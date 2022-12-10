IUP to decrease tuition for out-of-state students
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Indiana University of Pennsylvania is cutting tuition.
Starting in the fall, tuition will be reduced by about 20 percent for out-of-state students with at least 15 credits a semester. This means students will save more than $10,000 on the total cost of their education.
The same measure was taken for in-state students last year.
