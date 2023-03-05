'It's nostalgic to me:' Vento's Pizza closes its doors for the final time

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "I love you guys, I love everybody here! Thank you, East Liberty, again, I can't thank you enough!"

It was a bittersweet day in East Liberty as Vento's Pizza served customers for the very last time.

The landmark restaurant has been providing delicious food for decades.

On Saturday night, they said goodbye and severed their last slice as they closed the doors for good.

It was a day when we heard from loyal customers and the owner himself as he heads into retirement.

Al Vento Jr., the owner, was in his element on Saturday, preparing some of the final pies in the place that he's called home for decades.

"When I was 17, I got my first paycheck, I'm 57...50 years, I've been doing this," he said.

His father opened Vento's Pizza 67 years ago and it became a staple in East Liberty for decades.

"It's the last day, it's nostalgic to me," said Romaine Knox-Chapman. "This is a childhood restaurant that I used to eat at with my grandmother. We'd go shopping at Sears and then come up here."

Customers were lined up bright and early to ensure they didn't miss the chance to enjoy the pizza, the stromboli, or the famous Italian Army Hoagie one last time.

"They have a good recipe, a secret recipe," said Patricia Grant. "They say they're taking it to the grave, they're not going to tell [anyone] their recipe."

"It's a true testament to all these people coming out, I can't thank them enough," Al said.

So what comes next? For Al, he said it's time for retirement.

"I'm going to play with my grandbabies, I'm going to be with my buddies on the golf course and we're going to have some fun," he said.

"We will miss Vento's, we love Vento's, so we definitely understand," added Mayor Ed Gainey.

On Saturday, it was one last cheesy trip down memory lane.