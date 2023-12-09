"It's impossible not see his face everywhere:" Etna community remembers Mayor Tom Rengers after his death

ETNA, Pa. (KDKA) - The Borough of Etna has announced the death of long-time mayor, Thomas Rengers.

Rengers died on Thursday afternoon after serving the borough for 30 years.

He served on the Etna Borough Council from 1993 until 2004 when he became mayor following the death of former Mayor "Doc" Dougherty.

Throughout his life, Rengers helped the Etna community, whether it was on council or as mayor, but he was most known for the work he did for the children of the community, taking up the duties of Etna Deck Hockey.

Rengers and his wife formed the Etna Deck Association which grew into something that attracted hockey talent from the surrounding areas.

He also did several other things for the community including serving as a founding member of the Etna Economic Development Corporation, serving on the Etna Neighborhood Association, and being a big part of Light The Night as the Etna Holiday Committee.

"Our hearts go out to his family, which he loved so dearly, and which brought him so much joy," the borough posted to its Facebook page. "His pride in all of his children and grandchildren was evident in that broad smile every time he spoke of them...godspeed Mayor Tom, we love you!"