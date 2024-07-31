It's going to be hot and humid today in the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be hot and humid in the Pittsburgh area today with chances of showers and thunderstorms tonight.

Today will be hot and humid with highs possibly touching 90. If we do make it to the 90s it'll be the 16th 90-degree day of the year so far. An isolated storm is possible today but most of us will be mostly sunny.

Gusty winds and a quick downpour are possible later tonight but the chance for anything strong is diminishing.

We are under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) and the same goes for Thursday and Friday. You may notice a milky sky today as wildfire smoke spreads across the region, but it should still be a great day to get outside just find ways to stay cool and hydrated!

Thursday could be another day where we touch 90, especially if we hit it today. Isolated storms are possible.

After a few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and mostly sunny skies!

