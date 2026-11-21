It's another Air Quality Alert/Code Orange Day for Allegheny County.

Air quality alert for Allegheny County KDKA Weather Center

We'll stay mild in the low to mid-60s today. Light Up Night will surely be packed, with evening temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Conditions over the next 12 hours KDKA Weather Center

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, with our last day in the 60s for a while. The cooler weather returns next week, with highs near 50 on Monday and stray showers, and Tuesday highs back in the low 40s.

Rain and snow chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Our next best chance of rain will be late Wednesday and a mix on Thanksgiving, with lows in the mid-30s and highs in the mid to upper 40s, which is seasonable.

For the month, we are about 1.5" below normal for precipitation and about 4.5° above normal for our temperatures!