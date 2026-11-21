It's going to be a warm Light Up Night in Pittsburgh with pleasant weather throughout
It's another Air Quality Alert/Code Orange Day for Allegheny County.
We'll stay mild in the low to mid-60s today. Light Up Night will surely be packed, with evening temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, with our last day in the 60s for a while. The cooler weather returns next week, with highs near 50 on Monday and stray showers, and Tuesday highs back in the low 40s.
Our next best chance of rain will be late Wednesday and a mix on Thanksgiving, with lows in the mid-30s and highs in the mid to upper 40s, which is seasonable.
For the month, we are about 1.5" below normal for precipitation and about 4.5° above normal for our temperatures!