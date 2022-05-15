Watch CBS News
Items displayed for victims of gun violence

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Moms honor children lost to gun violence
Moms honor children lost to gun violence 00:45

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Moms were out yesterday to honor lives that were lost to the gun violence that has rocked our region.

There was a display at the Ohringer Gallery in Braddock of items from loved ones who were lost to gun violence. About 17 moms contributed to the display.

Their message is to spread awareness and make sure their loved ones are not forgotten.

Several types of items were on display, ranging from boxing gloves, paintings, trophies, and more. 

First published on May 15, 2022 / 7:53 AM

