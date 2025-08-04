Isiah Kiner-Falefa drives in winning run to lift Pirates over Giants

Isiah Kiner-Falefa's fielder's choice scored Jack Suwinski with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 on Monday night.

Kiner-Falefa hit a hard ground ball to first baseman Rafael Devers but Suwinski beat the throw home. Joey Bart's RBI single off Randy Rodriguez (3-3) earlier in the inning tied the score.

It was the fifth walk-off RBI of Kiner-Falefa's career.

Dauri Moreta (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning in his second appearance of the season for the win.

Suwinski's two-run home run in the seventh inning off Carson Seymour cut the Giants' lead to 4-3.

Justin Verlander gave up one run and three hits over five innings but was denied his 264th career win when the Pirates overcame a 4-1 deficit after Jung Hoo Lee's two-run triple in the fifth inning gave the Giants a three-run lead.

Pirates starter Johan Oviedo was lifted after throwing 42 pitches in the first inning of his first major league appearance since Sept. 27, 2023. Oviedo underwent Tommy John surgery after the 2023 season then sustained a strained right lat muscle during spring training that sidelined him for four months.

Oviedo allowed two runs and two hits with three walks, including one to Casey Schmitt with the bases loaded. Dominic Smith drove in the first run with a single.

The Pirates' Nick Gonzales hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

Heliot Ramos had three hits for the Giants. The Pirates got two hits from Spencer Horwitz.

Bart's single tied the game and put Suwinski on third base with one out.

Ramos has reached base in 18 consecutive games, matching his career high set last season.

Giants RHP Logan Webb (9-8, 3.31 ERA) pitches against Pirates rookie RHP Mike Burrows (1-3,3.88) on Tuesday night.