Irwin businessman accused of stealing $3.5M from Morgantown company sentenced to prison

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (KDKA) - An Irwin businessman accused of stealing more than $3.5 million from a Morgantown construction company was sentenced to over three years in prison, prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

Michael Allen, 60, pled guilty to wire fraud and money laundering in November. The Department of Justice said he admitted to diverting $3.5 million in company funds while he was the manager of Accelerated Construction Services.

Prosecutors said he spent $154,000 on vehicles, including a 2020 Ranger Rover and classic car restoration. He also bought a 5.19-carat diamond ring for over $113,000 and spent an estimated $19,000 on other jewelry, like a Breitling watch, the Department of Justice said.

Allen was sentenced to 46 months in prison. He will also have to pay $3.5 million in restitution to the company.

The IRS and Monongalia County Sheriff's Office investigated the case with the help of the FBI.