Intruder claimed to be ICE agent during burglary, police say

A man is in custody after Pittsburgh police say he attempted to impersonate an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent during a burglary.

Police were called to a reported burglary in progress Saturday night at a home in the 500 block of Climax Street in the city's Beltzhoover neighborhood after a landlord said a man smashed a window and broke into a residence, authorities said.

While officers were en route, dispatchers reported that a tenant inside the residence had struck the suspect in the face with an object, knocking him unconscious.

Police said the suspect, later identified as William Gregory, was found lying unconscious on the floor when officers arrived. A juvenile victim was standing in a doorway with minor injuries to his right ankle and hand, police said.

According to police, the juvenile told officers that Gregory entered through the kitchen window, went upstairs and shouted that he was an ICE agent demanding to see paperwork. Police said Gregory then pulled out a pocketknife, threatened to stab the juvenile and began stealing a PlayStation console and controllers.

Police said Gregory also forcibly took the juvenile's cellphone, leading to a physical altercation. The juvenile eventually punched Gregory in the face, knocking him unconscious before officers arrived.

When officers attempted to handcuff Gregory, he regained consciousness and resisted arrest, police said. Gregory continued to pull away as multiple officers tried to take him into custody before he was eventually tased and subdued.

Medics responded to the scene and sedated Gregory before transporting him to Mercy Hospital for treatment. Police said Gregory appeared heavily intoxicated and under the influence of drugs.

Officers later learned Gregory had multiple outstanding warrants, including for burglary and possession of a firearm. Police said they plan to request arrest warrants for Gregory based on the investigation and the reported offenses.