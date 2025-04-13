At least 2 people killed, 2 others injured after multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 376 westbound

At least two people have died and two others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 376 westbound on Sunday.

Allegheny County first responders were alerted to the incident between the Exit 71A (Grant Street) and Exit 71B (Second Avenue) interchanges just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers were also called to the scene and launched an investigation into the incident.

Details from the investigation show that a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound in westbound lanes before the collision. The Silverado then struck a Nissan Frontier traveling westbound, per a media release from state police.

The victims in the Silverado, two men, were transported to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the Nissan Frontier was declared deceased on the scene by medical staff, and the passenger was transported to a nearby hospital, where they later died.

"That's a really tough scenario to be in, especially when troopers and EMS arrive on scene. Emotions are very high, and it's a very difficult crash to be a part of. We are working right now with all involved and their families to make proper notification and give them all the resources we can tonight," said Trooper Rocco Gagliardi.

The crash was cleared and the roadway was reopened just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialists and Forensic Service Units.