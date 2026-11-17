A woman says she hired a moving company to bring her things from Florida to Pittsburgh, but after her belongings were loaded, she was hit with a new contract and a much higher price.

Shawn Brennan hired movers that she says are holding her belongings hostage. She fears she won't get them back without paying thousands more.

"They called this morning at 9 and said they'd be there at 10," Brennan said. "Then I've received several calls from several numbers that all go to voicemail now and you can't get a hold of anyone."

Brennan says she booked Swift Shift Van Lines on Oct. 5 to move the contents from her storage unit, which contained items from her one-bedroom apartment in Florida back to Pittsburgh.

The total moving estimate reads $2,223. She already paid $934. But when the move date came on Nov. 2, she says another company, Insta Movers, showed up.

"Insta Movers shows up at my storage unit to pick up my things and they said they don't agree with the contract, they don't use them, and the person who gave me the quote was wrong," Brennan said.

Brennan says the movers said this after they'd already loaded her belongings, threatening she wouldn't get her stuff back if she didn't sign their new contract.

"Their contracts have different prices, different amounts done," she said. "I do have a receipt for the money I paid, but now they want cash or a wire transfer in order to deliver."

She says the movers later demanded another $3,200 in cash or by wire transfer.

Brennan said she believes her stuff has been stolen and is going to be sold. She called the police and filed a report in Pittsburgh, plus dozens of others.

"This has now gone over seven different states in the country and I've been investigating and those states reach from Florida to Georgia to Alabama to New Jersey to Pennsylvania, Texas, California, New York."

KDKA Investigates first called Swift Shift Van Lines, which is a broker, or a middleman. They've received 64 complaints just this year, including 44 complaints about estimates and final charges, and five hostage goods complaints, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

KDKA asked why it contracts with Insta Movers, given there's also a dedicated warning group on Facebook called Stop Insta Movers, with countless consumers detailing an alleged bait-and-switch scheme.

Swift Shift Van Lines said Brennan would get her items, but she still owed $2,223.

KDKA pointed out that's double the estimate, and she already paid close to a grand. They claimed her number of items doubled.

Brennan says she doesn't have a lot of belongings left after losing so much in a house fire years ago. But what's in that truck isn't just furniture.

"It's heirlooms, it's my baby pictures from my children, my stepchildren and my life," she said.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has a list of red flags to watch for when hiring a mover, including a rental truck instead of a company truck arriving on moving day, a company demanding cash or a large deposit before the move and a mover or broker giving an estimate sight unseen without performing an on-site inspection.