Injunction hearing scheduled to hear arguments for shutting down Sails Inn in Uniontown pushed back to May

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The hearing to decide the fate of a bar that was the site of a deadly shooting earlier this has month has been pushed back to mid-May.

A permanent injunction hearing was scheduled for Monday after Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower filed a civil suit to have the bar shut down.

According to the Herald-Standard, an emergency motion for a continuance was filed by an attorney representing the business owners.

The hearing has been pushed back and will now take place on May 17 at 1:30 p.m.

Bower says the bar is negatively impacting the families who live in the area.

On March, 8, police say 28-year-old Tommy Stargell, Jr. and 32-year-old Darrell Greg were shot to death after a fight inside the bar on Gallatin Avenue.

KDKA's Jessica Guay

That recent shooting isn't all, however, with several incidents happening there over the last few years.

Bower also mentioned six liquor control board violations, 74 incidents involving the police at the bar, and drug deals during a press conference when he announced the filing of the civil suit.