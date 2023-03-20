Permanent injuction hearing set to take place in attempt to close Sails Inn in Uniontown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The fate of a bar in Fayette County could be decided today at an injunction hearing after a judge temporarily closed the bar last week.

The Sails Inn in Uniontown may have to close its doors for good after two men were shot and killed there earlier this month.

That recent shooting isn't all, however, with several incidents happening there over the last few years.

On March, 8, police say 28-year-old Tommy Stargell, Jr. and 32-year-old Darrell Greg were shot to death after a fight inside the bar on Gallatin Avenue.

KDKA's Jessica Guay

Fayette Co. District Attorney Richard Bower says this is just one reason to shut down the bar.

He also mentioned six liquor control board violations, 74 incidents involving the police at the bar, and drug deals.

"Very bluntly, this establishment called Sails Inn has been a nuisance bar for quite a long time," said Fayette Co. District Attorney Richard Bower.

Bower says the bar is negatively impacting the families who live in the area.

Police are still searching for the suspect, 32-year-old Daryl Truley, Jr.

Investigators are still working to figure out if there is another shooter on the run.

Meanwhile, the bar is closed right now. A hearing is scheduled for this afternoon to determine if it will remain closed.

