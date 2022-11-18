Infant pajamas recalled due to puncture and cut risk

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - More than 50,000 infant pajamas have been recalled.

The William Carter Company recalled the yellow-footed fleece pajamas with animal graphics due to a puncture and laceration hazard.

The small wires inside the pajamas are the cause of the hazard.

For any parents who may have purchased these for their child, they're being asked to call the company for a replacement or a refund.

You can get more information on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website at this link.

So far, no injuries have been reported.