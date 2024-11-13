Indiana County couple facing nearly 200 charges for allegedly running illegal kennel operation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An Indiana County couple faces nearly 200 charges after police said they were running an illegal kennel operation.

Thirty-one poodle-style dogs were seized from a home in Burrell Township after a welfare check led to their discovery.

"It was a welfare check on family members," Trooper Clifford Greenfield said.

James and Manilla Shirley face 186 non-traffic citations, police said, for animal cruelty and neglect.

"It was described as deplorable conditions, I can say that. The dogs are being cared for now. There were no serious health concerns reported with the dogs, but being that they were found in these conditions, and because of the number of dogs found at the home, it was also determined to be an illegal kennel operation, hence requiring they be removed from the home," Greenfield said.

According to Pennsylvania dog law, a kennel license is required for "any establishment in or through which at least 26 dogs are kept or transferred in a calendar year, or a boarding kennel as defined in this act."

"It's certainly an unusual case with many dogs found in one home," Greenfield said.

KDKA-TV knocked on the Shirleys' door Wednesday for comment, but no one answered.

Some neighbors told KDKA-TV that they believed the Shirleys had a few dogs at first, but then it snowballed out of control.

State police said the dogs were rescued by the ANNA Shelter in Erie.

According to a post on social media, the shelter said, "Although they were loved by their owner, they were lacking medical, grooming and basic care – enough so that the State Police had to step in."

The ANNA Shelter said the dogs are miniature poodles and range from 12 weeks to 7 years old.