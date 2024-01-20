Indiana County community hosting fundraiser for 2-year-old with rare disease

Hope For Zander event to raise money in Indiana County

PENN RUN, Pa. (KDKA) - An Indiana County family is holding a fundraising event to help find a way to help their son who has a rare, incurable disease.

Last year, we told you about 2-year-old Zander Marshall who had been diagnosed with Leigh Syndrome, a disease that has no treatment or cure.

However, they were able to get in touch with the Cure Mito Foundation which is working to fund research and gene therapy for the disease.

However, the cost is massive, around $2.5 million to get Zander to Texas.

"I ended up getting in contact with the Cure Mito founder, which was super helpful because their child also has this and had been working on a cure, the gene therapy cure, since 2018," Patrick Marshall, his father said.

Today, they're hosting a "Hope For Zander" event at the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department in Penn Run.

That goes from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and all the money raised goes to the Cure Mito Foundation.