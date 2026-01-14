Watch CBS News
Johnstown man arrested and charged after multiple car break-ins in Indiana County

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A Johnstown man is now facing multiple charges in connection with the attempted robbery of multiple cars late last year. 

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 57-year-old Scipio Griffin is now facing two felony counts of attempted robbery of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, evading arrest, simple assault, and harassment. 

On December 22, 2025, troopers in Indiana County were called to an attempted robbery of a car in Homer City Borough. However, once they arrived on the scene, they learned that the man had fled before they arrived. 

An investigation found that the suspect had pulled a woman out of her car, causing her to fall to the pavement. She did sustain a minor injury as a result. 

Not long after that, the suspect crossed the street and tried it again, but this time, the driver sped off. He then climbed into the bed of a pickup truck and ultimately ran away after the driver of the pickup truck stopped in front of the Homer City Borough police station. 

Troopers canvassed the area after being given a description of the suspect and were able to find a man fitting his description. 

He attempted to run away from troopers after multiple verbal commands, leading troopers to deploy a taser. He was taken into custody. 

Griffin now remains in the Indiana County Jail. 

