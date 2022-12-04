Indiana County apartment fire leaves several displaced

At Least 10 Displaced After Fire At Indiana County Apartment Complex

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - An apartment fire in Indiana County has left at least 10 people displaced.

The Indiana Gazette reported a hot water heater caught fire and quickly spread throughout the three-story building. It happened on North Sixth Street Friday.

The Red Cross and Salvation Army were called to assist those who were displaced.

The Indiana Fire Association said damage to the building exceeds $1 million.