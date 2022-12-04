Watch CBS News
Local News

Indiana County apartment fire leaves several displaced

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

At Least 10 Displaced After Fire At Indiana County Apartment Complex
At Least 10 Displaced After Fire At Indiana County Apartment Complex 00:24

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - An apartment fire in Indiana County has left at least 10 people displaced.

The Indiana Gazette reported a hot water heater caught fire and quickly spread throughout the three-story building. It happened on North Sixth Street Friday.

The Red Cross and Salvation Army were called to assist those who were displaced.

The Indiana Fire Association said damage to the building exceeds $1 million.

First published on December 3, 2022 / 9:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.