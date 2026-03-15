Man taken into custody after making threats at Indiana Borough St. Patrick's Day Parade

An 18-year-old is in custody after allegedly making threats during the Indiana Borough St. Patrick's Day Parade.

According to the Indiana Borough Police Department, 18-year-old Chase Mansfield of Indiana, Pa., was taken into custody along the parade route on Philadelphia Street and charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

Witnesses told police that a little after 11 a.m., they saw a man walking along the parade route saying he was going to "shoot up the parade." They described the man as wearing dark pants, a dark jacket with a hood up, and a facemask.

One witness was able to point him out to officers, and he was taken into custody.

"This incident exposes a danger that is possible at all large gatherings and public events," said Indiana Borough Police Department Chief Justin Schawl in a statement. "It also highlights the importance of community members immediately reporting suspicious people and activity to police."

Police said that Mansfield was not in possession of a weapon when he was taken into custody, and there were no other threats to parade participants or spectators.

"See something? Say something, we are always safer working together," Chief Schawl's statement ended.

Mansfield is now being housed at the Indiana County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.