Independence Health System announces plans to join WVU Medicine

A major announcement was made on Wednesday that will reshape healthcare in Westmoreland County, as the WVU Health System announced that Independence Health System will join its system beginning in fall 2026.

The new agreement will have Independence Health System's five hospitals, Butler Memorial, Clarion, Frick, Latrobe, and Westmoreland hospitals, and the affiliate physician groups and other properties, join WVU Health System and operate under the WVU Medicine branding.

"I am grateful to Ken [DeFurio], his leadership team, and the Independence Health System board for the trust they are placing in us to ensure their five hospitals continue to serve as community pillars and beacons of hope for generations to come," Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, said.

As part of this new agreement, WVU Health System has said they are committing $800 million over the next five years to modernize Independence Health System's hospitals. That includes the Butler Memorial Hospital emergency room, Westmoreland Hospital's campus, and growing clinical services.

"This is a transformational moment for our organization as we take this first, critical step toward building a new future with a nearby health system that shares our values and is community-focused," Ken DeFurio, president and CEO, Independence Health System, said.

As of today, Independence Health System serves more than 750,000 people across 10 counties in western Pennsylvania, and includes five hospitals, 7,000 employees, and more than 1,000 doctors and practice providers.

This is another partnership between Independence Health System and WVU Health System. In January, the two teamed together to enhance the neonatal intensive care unit at Westmoreland Hospital.

"Today's announcement marks the start of a new chapter built on shared values, deep respect and admiration for the work already being done, and a mutual commitment to the patients and families who depend on these hospitals every day," Michael T. Benson, president of West Virginia University and chair of the WVU Health System Board of Directors, said.