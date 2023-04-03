Incubus bringing summer tour to Pittsburgh area

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Incubus is bringing their tour to the Pittsburgh area this summer.

The rock band, joined by Badflower and paris jackson, will stop at the UPMC Events Center in Moon Township on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The 29-city tour kicks off in July in Eugene, Oregon, and wraps up in October in Los Angeles.

Incubus formed in 1991 and has sold more than 23 million albums worldwide.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.