Watch CBS News
Local News

Illinois mass shooting survivor to meet with Sen. Toomey, others in effort to ban assault weapons

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Illinois mass shooting survivor to meet with Sen. Toomey, others in effort to ban assault weapons
Illinois mass shooting survivor to meet with Sen. Toomey, others in effort to ban assault weapons 00:43

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Ashbey Beasley and her 6-year-old son, Beau, were at this year's Independence Day parade during the shooting that killed seven people and injured dozens of others in Highland Park, Illinois.

She was not physically hurt during the attack but said she's now devoting her life to stopping gun violence.

Beasley will head to the nation's capital to urge lawmakers to co-sign a federal assault weapons ban. She's set to meet with three senators, including retiring Pennsylvania sen. Pat Toomey.

She's previously met with a dozen other lawmakers.

First published on November 13, 2022 / 5:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.