Iconic home from 70s hit sitcom 'Brady Bunch' on sale for $5.5 million

(CNN) — Here's a story of an old TV house that has been redone inside like yesterday.

Six kids used to call it home.

It can be yours.

For a big price to pay.

"The Brady Bunch" house has hit the market for any fan of groovy '70s pop culture, but it'll take much more than a hunch to get your hands on it.

The Los Angeles home, made famous by exterior shots on the blended-family sitcom, is going for $5.5 million. An extensive interior renovation makes it look just like it did on the show.

From the outside, viewers saw a nice if typical suburban split-level. But inside, the show depicted an improbably sprawling spread known for a long, open staircase where the cast was regularly photographed.

The show's original run ended in 1974. When the longtime owner died in 2018, HGTV bought the house where Mike and Carol Brady raised Greg, Marcia, Peter, Jan, Bobby and Cindy, with the help of trusted maid Alice.

The purchase led to a new series, called "A Very Brady Renovation," featuring the actors who played the kids and HGTV's remodeling hosts.

"The cleverly reworked and extended structure is an astonishingly perfect recreation, inside and out," CNN noted in 2019.

The home's listing says it was built in 1959 and is the second-most-photographed in the country after the White House. It now has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 5,140 square feet.

"Once in a lifetime opportunity to own one of the most iconic single family residences in the world," says the listing. "From the infamous staircase that anchors the home, to the bright orange formica kitchen counters, to the blue bunk beds and pink twin beds, and let's not forget about the groovy attic."

Sure, Jan.

