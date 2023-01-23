Ice sculptures on display at Ligonier Ice Fest

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) - These cold temperatures are perfect for the Ligonier Ice Fest.

Over 65 ice sculptures are on display right now, each with its own unique design. You can see unicorns, motorcycles, and even Yoda from Star Wars.

The event also offers sleigh rides, free concerts, and lots of sweet treats.

If you couldn't make it to Sunday's event, organizers said there's still plenty of time to check them out.

The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce has this event every year to help lift people's spirits when they have the winter blues.