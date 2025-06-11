ICE agents raid Pittsburgh-area restaurant

An immigration raid was conducted at a restaurant in Robinson Township last week.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on June 6 converged on Thai Foon at the Settlers Ridge plaza. As of Wednesday afternoon, the restaurant was still closed. On the front door, a sign reads "closed no gas."

"I figured that must be odd because the other places seem to be open," shopper Frank Seanez said on Wednesday.

In a statement to KDKA, a spokesperson for ICE wrote, in part, "ICE is protecting the homeland through the arrest and removal of those who undermine the safety of our communities and the integrity of our immigration laws, to include those who illegally re-enter the country after being removed, those who have been ordered removed and those who are unlawfully present or otherwise removable."

Businesses next door said the owner of Thai Foon is of Asian descent and a nice guy.

"He came here many, many times, helping us with the design," said Taysi, who works at Sakura Poke.

"That's very unfortunate. I think it's bad for people who have tried to come to this country to find a better life," Seanez said.

Taysi told KDKA she knows the owner of Thai Foon and the workers.

"His employees should not be departed," Taysi said. "They are American people most. And in the kitchen, I saw some people, Hispanic, but they are good people."