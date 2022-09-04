I Am Pittsburgh Festival takes over Emerald Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Labor Day weekend events pick back up this morning.
The I Am Pittsburgh Festival took over Emerald Park, beginning at 8 AM.
You and your family can enjoy a jam-packed day of entertainment, food, and activities. It all wraps up tonight at 11 PM.
Part of the proceeds will go to Youth Enrichment Services throughout the City of Pittsburgh.
