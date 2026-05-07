Driver killed after crashing head-on into tractor-trailer on I-70 in Washington County

A driver is dead after crashing head-on into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 70 in Washington County on Thursday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police said.

PennDOT says westbound I-70 between the Taylorstown and Claysville exits is closed and drivers should seek alternate routes after the crash, which happened around 1:30 p.m.

According to troopers, the investigation shows that a Ford Focus traveling eastbound crossed over the grass median and continued into oncoming traffic. The car crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer that was going westbound towards the state line.

Police said medical staff declared the Ford Focus driver dead at the scene. The tractor-trailer driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene. The victim's identity hasn't been released.

Police said they're continuing to investigate the crash with the help of its collision analysis and reconstruction specialists and forensic service units.