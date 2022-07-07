Interstate 64 bridge on schedule to open to traffic this fall in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Construction of a new bridge on Interstate 64 is on schedule to open to traffic this fall, the West Virginia Department of Transportation said.

The 1,400-foot Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge is part of a project to replace the current bridge over the Kanawha River between Nitro and St. Albans.

The bridge is part of a $225 million project to widen I-64 to six lanes. It includes replacing the existing bridge and five others between Nitro and U.S. 35, the agency said.

Cost of the bridge project is about $34.6 million.

Construction of a second bridge, at a cost of about $18 million, is to start this fall and be finished by summer 2025.

Ultimately, westbound traffic will use the new bridge, while the rebuilt existing bridge will be for eastbound traffic, the department said.