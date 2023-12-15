Husband, wife found shot inside Pittsburgh-area home

SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A husband and wife were found shot inside a home in Springdale Township on Friday.

Allegheny County police said a 911 call came in about a shooting at a home on Thompson Run Road shortly after 5 p.m.

First responders found a woman with a gunshot wound to her abdomen and her husband with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Both are expected to survive.

Police didn't provide any other details but said detectives don't believe anyone else was involved and there's no danger to the community.

Homicide detectives are investigating.