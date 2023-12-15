Watch CBS News
Crime

Husband, wife found shot inside Pittsburgh-area home

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A husband and wife were found shot inside a home in Springdale Township on Friday. 

Allegheny County police said a 911 call came in about a shooting at a home on Thompson Run Road shortly after 5 p.m. 

First responders found a woman with a gunshot wound to her abdomen and her husband with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Both are expected to survive. 

Police didn't provide any other details but said detectives don't believe anyone else was involved and there's no danger to the community. 

Homicide detectives are investigating. 

Madeline Bartos

Madeline is a digital web producer for KDKA. She has worked for the station since 2019.

First published on December 15, 2023 / 7:37 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.