Pennsylvania hunter charged after nearly shooting person, police say

A hunter in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, was charged after nearly shooting a person, according to police.

Karen Gaus, 42, was arrested and charged with recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident, officials said.

The Susquehanna Regional Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to Beattys Tollgate Road in East Donegal Township on Nov. 29 for a hunting complaint. Police said a homeowner was outside their residence when they heard multiple gunshots and a bullet passing by.

Officers began investigating and found Gaus nearby, who admitted that she was hunting and fired two shots at a deer in the direction of the victim's home, according to the news release.

Gaus, according to court documents, is awaiting her preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2026.

Pennsylvania's firearms deer season ends on Saturday. It opened on Nov. 29 and included two Sundays: Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. Earlier this summer, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a bill that reversed what state lawmakers called the "outdated" ban on Sunday hunting.

Before the firearms deer season began, the Game Commission said it expected more than 500,000 hunters would be out and about.