Watch CBS News
Local News

Hundreds run in 14th annual Trooper Kenton Iwaniec race in Latrobe

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

14th annual TakeOff Race supports fallen state trooper
14th annual TakeOff Race supports fallen state trooper 00:51

LATROBE (KDKA) - It was soggy most of the day on Saturday but it didn't prevent hundreds from coming together to honor a fallen state trooper. 

The 14th annual race honored Trooper Kenton Iwaniec of Westmoreland County when he was hit and killed by a drunk driver in 2008 on his way home from work. 

Iwaniec's family said it was a crime and it could've easily been prevented. 

"I love my son and I miss him and I just think it's a senseless crime that took this beautiful man from my life," said his mother Debra. "He was only 24 years old. It's a crime that can be easily prevented if people just take the steps to not drive impaired to give someone their keys, have a [designated driver] and it can be 100% preventable." 

All proceeds from the event go toward buying portable breath test devices for police departments statewide. 

First published on April 23, 2023 / 10:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.