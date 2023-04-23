Hundreds run in 14th annual Trooper Kenton Iwaniec race in Latrobe

LATROBE (KDKA) - It was soggy most of the day on Saturday but it didn't prevent hundreds from coming together to honor a fallen state trooper.

The 14th annual race honored Trooper Kenton Iwaniec of Westmoreland County when he was hit and killed by a drunk driver in 2008 on his way home from work.

Iwaniec's family said it was a crime and it could've easily been prevented.

"I love my son and I miss him and I just think it's a senseless crime that took this beautiful man from my life," said his mother Debra. "He was only 24 years old. It's a crime that can be easily prevented if people just take the steps to not drive impaired to give someone their keys, have a [designated driver] and it can be 100% preventable."

All proceeds from the event go toward buying portable breath test devices for police departments statewide.