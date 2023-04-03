Hundreds of children take part in Greensburg Easter egg hunt

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hundreds of children sprinted across Lynch Field in Greensburg on Sunday for an Easter egg hunt.

More than 900 families signed up for the event and the Easter Bunny even made a special appearance.

Parents told KDKA that it was a perfect day to get out and have some fun.

"This is our first year coming here, said Nick Keefer. "My wife heard about it. It's an awesome opportunity for the kids and look at this community turnout here on a beautiful Sunday afternoon. Really appreciative of the fire department, police department and rec. center for putting this on for us."

The event was hosted by the city of Greensburg's parks and recreation department.

The Greensburg Fire Department also joined in and gave away around 15 bicycles.