Watch CBS News
Local News

Hundreds of children take part in Greensburg Easter egg hunt

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Hundreds of children take part in Greensburg Easter egg hunt
Hundreds of children take part in Greensburg Easter egg hunt 00:53

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hundreds of children sprinted across Lynch Field in Greensburg on Sunday for an Easter egg hunt. 

More than 900 families signed up for the event and the Easter Bunny even made a special appearance.

Parents told KDKA that it was a perfect day to get out and have some fun. 

"This is our first year coming here, said Nick Keefer. "My wife heard about it. It's an awesome opportunity for the kids and look at this community turnout here on a beautiful Sunday afternoon. Really appreciative of the fire department, police department and rec. center for putting this on for us."

The event was hosted by the city of Greensburg's parks and recreation department.

The Greensburg Fire Department also joined in and gave away around 15 bicycles.

First published on April 3, 2023 / 1:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.