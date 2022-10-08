Hundreds gather in Downtown Pittsburgh to peacefully protest for abortion rights
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds descended upon the City-County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh - including Pittsburgh mayor Ed Gainey - for a day of peaceful protest supporting reproductive rights for women and constitutional protections for abortion.
The Women's Wave demonstration is part of events happening across the country - as part of a nationwide day of protest.
"We need to come out and stand with choice, but we need to stand with American liberty; the right to choose an abortion is a part of American liberty," said Tracy Baton, Director of Women's March Pittsburgh.
The event was organized by Women's March Pittsburgh.
