Hundreds gather in Downtown Pittsburgh to peacefully protest for abortion rights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds descended upon the City-County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh - including Pittsburgh mayor Ed Gainey - for a day of peaceful protest supporting reproductive rights for women and constitutional protections for abortion.

The Women's Wave demonstration is part of events happening across the country - as part of a nationwide day of protest.

"We need to come out and stand with choice, but we need to stand with American liberty; the right to choose an abortion is a part of American liberty," said Tracy Baton, Director of Women's March Pittsburgh.

The event was organized by Women's March Pittsburgh.