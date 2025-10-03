Hundred Acres Manor has been scaring people for a good cause for nearly 25 years

A spine-chilling haunted house ranked as one of the best is in the Pittsburgh area and has been around for nearly 25 years.

Terrifying creatures, monsters, and zombies make visitors jump in fright and scream their heads off for charity at Hundred Acres Manor in Bethel Park

The haunted attraction, which opened in 2004, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and all proceeds are donated to local charities, including Homeless Children's Education Fund and Animal Friends. The attraction recently started donating to Light of Life Rescue Mission and Tech25.

Since it started, Hundred Acres Manor has raised more than $3 million for those four organizations.

"The founders, Ted and Bill, wanted to find a way to raise money for local charities. So, it started, we like to say scaring for a good cause," said Tyler Kozarm, COO of Hundred Acres Manor.

Now it's grown into a mile-long haunted house with five themed attractions!: The Sisterhood, South Valley Hospital, Vodou, Folklore and Hallow's Eve. Hundred Acres Manor, named one of the best haunted houses in the nation and the world, has more than 100 actors and dozens of supporting staff.

"I'm the head of the head of maintenance department, custodial studios and on-site emergency taxidermy boutique," said Benjamin O'Connor, an actor at Hundred Acres Manor. "The highlights for me, chasing people, screaming at people, making rude comments at people, mostly that kind of stuff."

The actors take their jobs very seriously, scaring horror fans while raising money to help others in the community.

"It's kind of a side effect. I'm actually accidentally doing some good stuff out here, which I guess the karma evens out at the end of the day," O'Connor said.

"The charity aspect is what makes us unique. Most haunted houses want to get people through the doors, get them out, and collect that dollar. For us, we enjoy what we do. Every single person loves what they do. That's why we're all here," Kozar said.

He said every year, Hundred Acres Manor starts building the realistic sets in early Summer.

"We'll continue all the way up through when we close the doors. We're always tweaking scares, adding new things in, changing even what the rooms smell like to immerse people into the experience," said Kozar.

All the hard work is worth it when scare-seekers get their scream on with something unexpected around every corner, and when they're brave enough to make it through to the end.

"The actors were great, very scary. The decorations, the blood, the details, it was good. I will give it like a nine out of 10," guest Nicole Boda said.

"We're adrenaline junkies, we love it," her friend said.

It costs at least $30 to go through the haunted house. Hundred Acres Manor is open until Nov. 2. If you don't like getting scared, you can still go there and enjoy the scream bar, not-so-scary wagon rides, food trucks and games.