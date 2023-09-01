Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh partnering with AHN for mobile veterinary unit
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hitting the road!
They're launching a new mobile veterinary unit in partnership with Allegheny Health Network.
It will provide low-to-no-cost veterinary health services along with health and support services for pet owners.
It's a two-for-one, helping both people and pets stay healthy!
