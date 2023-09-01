Watch CBS News
Local News

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh partnering with AHN for mobile veterinary unit

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh launching mobile veterinary unit
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh launching mobile veterinary unit 00:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hitting the road! 

They're launching a new mobile veterinary unit in partnership with Allegheny Health Network. 

It will provide low-to-no-cost veterinary health services along with health and support services for pet owners. 

It's a two-for-one, helping both people and pets stay healthy! 

First published on September 1, 2023 / 8:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.