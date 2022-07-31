Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosts Pet-a-Palooza
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosted Pet-a-Palooza today.
Pet-a-Palooza was a fun-filled afternoon with music, kids' activities, giveaways, and even some sweet treats for our four-legged friends.
Additionally, it was an opportunity to meet the many animals available for adoption.
It ran from noon to 4 PM at Humane Animal Rescue's East Side campus on Hamilton Avenue.
More information about Humane Animal Rescue can be found here.
