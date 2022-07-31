Watch CBS News
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosts Pet-a-Palooza

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pet-a-Palooza being hosted today
Pet-a-Palooza being hosted today 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosted Pet-a-Palooza today.

Pet-a-Palooza was a fun-filled afternoon with music, kids' activities, giveaways, and even some sweet treats for our four-legged friends.

Additionally, it was an opportunity to meet the many animals available for adoption.

It ran from noon to 4 PM at Humane Animal Rescue's East Side campus on Hamilton Avenue.

More information about Humane Animal Rescue can be found here.

First published on July 31, 2022 / 3:50 PM

