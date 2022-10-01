Watch CBS News
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting 'Adoption Saturday'

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh has declared today "Adoption Saturday."

Today, you can learn more about their programs and services as well as meet the animals looking for forever homes.

It's all happening at the Unity Presbyterian Church on Greentree Road.

This comes at a time when the rescue has an overabundance of animals looking for families.

While the event is only lasting from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., you can always learn more on their website at this link.

