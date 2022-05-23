Human remains found in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. (KDKA) - Human remains were found in Turtle Creek on Monday.

The remains were discovered in a wooded area near Lynn Avenue around 3:30 p.m., county police said.

Police released few details, but said homicide detectives are working with the medical examiner's office to determine the cause and manner of death and the person's identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.