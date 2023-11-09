Hozier coming to Pittsburgh after adding dozens of tour dates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hozier is coming to Pittsburgh next summer after he added dozens of new shows to his North American tour.

The Unreal Unearth Tour will stop at The Pavilion at Star Lake on July 29.

The "Take Me to Church" singer's sold-out 2023 run included 30 shows across 27 cities in the U.S. and Canada where he performed for nearly a quarter-million fans.

On Thursday, he announced 37 new shows, starting in Raleigh on April 20 and wrapping up in Los Angeles on Sept. 17. He'll be joined by Allison Russell on select shows.

"After the sweetest run of US shows, I'm delighted to announce these brand new Unreal Unearth tour dates for next year," Hozier said in a Facebook post.

Hozier recently released his third studio album, "Unreal Unearth," which debuted on the Billboard 200 album charts. Live Nation says the 16-track LP "follows a captivating thematic arc informed by the turbulence of the world and the fight for a better and brighter tomorrow."

Hozier's "provocative, energetic, and organic" live performances have hooked audiences worldwide, Live Nation says.

"He has stayed true to his ethos as his shows have grown into larger venues, continuing to draw inspiration from performing entirely live with his expanding band. Hozier's unique connection with his audience has grown more apparent over the years and stems from the enduring intimate nature of his shows," Live Nation said in a press release.

Tickets go on sale starting Nov. 17 at 12 p.m.