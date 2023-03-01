Watch CBS News
Hozier and Jason Mraz headlining inaugural Wonderworks Music Fest

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The inaugural Wonderworks Music Fest at Hartwood Acres, which is replacing last year's Maple House Music + Arts Fest, is bringing two big headliners. 

Headlining the inaugural festival are Hozier and Jason Mraz. 

Tickets are on sale at noon on Friday and the festival is scheduled for May 27-28. 

Hozier will be the headliner on Saturday night and Jason Mraz will close out the festival on Sunday night. 

There will be three stages, food, and an artisan vendor village. 

You can check out the full lineup and get tickets on their website at this link

First published on March 1, 2023 / 4:23 AM

