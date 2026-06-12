How to watch today's West Virginia vs. Troy baseball game in the College World Series

West Virginia University's baseball team is playing its first-ever game in the Men's College World Series this afternoon in Omaha, Nebraska. Here's how you can watch the game.

WVU (45-15) earned its spot in the College World Series after winning two games against Cal Poly in the super regionals round last weekend in Morgantown and are looking to continue their historic run towards a national championship.

The Mountaineers dominated both games, winning 12-2 and 17-1.

WVU's College World Series game against Troy (38-30) this afternoon will get underway at 2 p.m. at Charles Schwab Field and the game will air on ESPN.

The winner of the WVU-Troy game will face the winner of the North Carolina-Ole Miss game and will play at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The losers of the two games will play in an elimination game at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

WPIAL well-represented on WVU's baseball roster

Four players from Pittsburgh-area high schools are on WVU's roster this season.

Sophomore utility player Gavin Kelly attended Pittsburgh Central Catholic and played in 59 games for the Mountaineers this season, racking up 89 hits in 232 at-bats with 57 RBIs and 43 walks.

Freshman infielder Matthew Robaugh attended Trinity and has 7 hits for WVU in 19 games this season.

Sophomore catcher Creed Erdos (Seneca Valley) and redshirt freshman pitcher JD Costanzo (North Allegheny) have each made a handful of appearances this season for WVU.