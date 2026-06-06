How to watch today's West Virginia-Cal Poly game in 2026 NCAA super regionals

West Virginia hosts Cal Poly in the 2026 NCAA super regionals on Saturday at noon at Kendrick Family Ballpark at the Monongalia County Baseball Complex in Granville.

The Mountaineers won Game 1 of the three-game-series on Friday, putting them one victory away from their first College World Series berth in program history.

Game 1 recap

West Virginia dominated Friday's game, winning 12-2 behind Chansen Cole's effort on the mound and Tyrus Hall's bat. Cole struck out 11 batters over 7 innings, and Hall hit a grand slam.

West Virginia led 3-0 after the first inning and 8-1 after four innings. Now, the Mountaineers are a win on Saturday away from their first trip in program history to Omaha, Nebraska, for the CWS.

How to watch West Virginia on Saturday

Game 2 of the Morgantown Super Regional between West Virginia and Cal Poly airs at 12 p.m. on ESPN2.

West Virginia is playing in the super regionals for the third straight season. It advanced to the super regionals after winning the Morgantown Regional over Wake Forest, Kentucky and Binghamton.

Parking for West Virginia-Cal Poly game

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for Saturday's game against Cal Poly. The university said parking lots around Kendrick Family Ballpark will be reserved, but there is free parking at nearby businesses.

There is also off-site parking at WVU Medicine at University Town Centre and Walmart.

West Virginia said Saturday's game is sold out.